Massachusetts family hit with $400K clean-up cost after oil leak. How you can protect yourself.

An insurance policy was no help to a North Attleboro family after an oil tank leaked on their property. Now they're crippled by the clean-up costs.

Back in February, Kathleen and John Murray's 20-year-old oil tank located outside the back of their North Attleboro home leaked 190 gallons of oil.

"It's just heavy. It's a lot. It had gone under the slab then into the crawl space into the French drain and it was pumping towards the street which was the environmental emergency," Kathleen Murray said.

The cleanup and repairs will cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars. "It's been about $90,000 so far, and it's probably going to be another $300,000," Kathleen said.

Crews work to clean up oil leak at a North Attleboro, Massachusetts home. CBS Boston

"I imagine there are very few homeowners that could take a hit of $400,000 and not be severely impacted," John Murray said.

For them its financially crippling, impacting their retirement and their kids' college tuitions. When they reached out to their insurance agency, they discovered their policy did not cover liquid fuel spills.

"A ticking time bomb"

For the past 25 years lawyer Susan Crane has been fighting on behalf of families impacted by home oil spills. "What homeowners should know is if you do have fuel oil leak it could be devastating. Most homeowners when they get their 60-page policy don't read it all. They have no idea that their heating system or tank really is a ticking time bomb," she said.

A state law passed in 2009 now requires insurers selling policies to Massachusetts homeowners include an option to purchase what is known as "liquid fuel riders" which provides coverage for most tanks that meet the standard requirements.

Oil tank that leaked at a North Attleboro, Massachusetts home. CBS Boston

"The problem is that there is no requirement in that legislation that either brokers or insurance companies tell homeowners that they have this option and it's usually less than $100," Crane said.

Raising awareness for insurance rider

The Murrays had no idea the rider policy existed. "We worked so hard to do everything right, and then you find you out that you didn't know there was more," Kathleen said.

Now they're on a mission and raising money online to not only fix their home, but to warn other residents to get their tanks checked and make sure to speak with their insurance agency about purchasing the additional rider policy that covers fuel spills.

They don't want anyone to experience what they are going through. "It was more than a complete disaster than we could ever grasp," Kathleen said.