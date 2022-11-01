North Attleboro Middle School closed after threat found on bathroom wall

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Classes at the North Attleboro Middle School were canceled on Tuesday after a threatening message was found at the school.

The message was found on a bathroom wall by a staff member just before 7 a.m. It threatened a shooting at the school, according to Superintendent John Antonucci.

Police were immediately contacted and they launched an investigation.

"Out of an abundance of caution, district and school officials, in conjunction with the police department, made the decision to cancel school at North Attleborough Middle School today. All after school activities at the middle school are also canceled Tuesday," Antonucci said in a statement.

No students were at the school. Buses were rerouted and parents were notified.

The middle school is the only one that was impacted, all other schools are open as scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-695-1212.