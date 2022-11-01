Watch CBS News
Local News

North Attleboro Middle School closed after threat found on bathroom wall

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Classes at the North Attleboro Middle School were canceled on Tuesday after a threatening message was found at the school. 

The message was found on a bathroom wall by a staff member just before 7 a.m. It threatened a shooting at the school, according to Superintendent John Antonucci. 

Police were immediately contacted and they launched an investigation. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, district and school officials, in conjunction with the police department, made the decision to cancel school at North Attleborough Middle School today. All after school activities at the middle school are also canceled Tuesday," Antonucci said in a statement. 

No students were at the school. Buses were rerouted and parents were notified. 

The middle school is the only one that was impacted, all other schools are open as scheduled. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-695-1212. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 10:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.