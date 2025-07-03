4 in custody after robbery at Massachusetts jewelry store; 2 remain at large, police say

4 suspects in custody after jewelry store robbery in North Andover, more suspects on the run

Four suspects are in police custody and two remain at large after authorities said they robbed a jewelry store in North Andover, Massachusetts on Thursday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened at around 10:30 a.m. inside Milos Joyeria, a jewelry store at the Chickering Plaza.

Witnesses saw armed men

WBZ-TV spoke to business owners in the area who described seeing multiple men enter the jewelry store with large guns, rob the store, and then escape. Heather Thifault owns a business just two door away from where it all happened. She didn't actually witness the crime, but described the aftermath as "terrifying."

"We had no idea what was going on. I want to say there was at least two unmarked SUVs, there was North Andover Police and then there were a bunch of what looked like personal vehicles," said Thifault.

North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray said officers responded to the scene immediately and when one of them spotted the suspects in a getaway car, "The officer did and the vehicle refused to stop and went behind a building on 125 where three occupants exited the vehicle and got into another vehicle."

Suspects caught after chase

A statement released by North Andover Police Thursday afternoon said the suspects led them on a pursuit along Route 125 and onto Sutton Street, where it merged onto Route 495. The vehicle exited on Marston Street, where it crashed. Police said the suspects then fled into the woods.

With assistance from the Lawrence Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Methuen Police Department, and the FBI, the North Andover Police were able to take four suspects into custody. They said two remain at large.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time.