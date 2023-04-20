Norfolk driver charged with OUI after crash left box truck teetering over gas station wall

Norfolk driver charged with OUI after crash that left box truck teetering over gas station wall

NORFOLK – A Rhode Island man was charged with drunk driving after a crash at a Norfolk gas station left a box truck teetering over a retaining wall.

Keith Johnson, 54, of East Greenwich, R.I. was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, failure to wear a seatbelt, marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The chaotic scene happened Wednesday. Norfolk police said Johnson was driving a box truck when he hit a traffic island before entering Daley's Service Center.

The truck then hit a gas pump, two other cars and an aerial lift. Impact sent the truck careening through a fence before eventually coming to a stop with two front tires dangling over a wall at the gas station.

Johnson was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

He was arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court and released on personal recognizance.