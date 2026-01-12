District Attorney Michael Morrissey, who oversaw Karen Read case, won't seek reelection in Massachusetts

Michael Morrissey, the Massachusetts district attorney who oversaw the prosecution of Karen Read, announced Monday that he won't be seeking reelection in Norfolk County.

"After thorough consideration, I have decided not to seek reelection this November," Morrissey said in a statement. "I am extremely proud of the work I have accomplished during my 15 years as Norfolk District Attorney, and I believe the time is right for me to start a new chapter in my life."

Norfolk County was the site of the high-profile Karen Read murder trial. Prosecutors accused Read of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV during a snowstorm in Canton in January of 2022. Read's defense argued she was the victim of a cover-up involving law enforcement and others.

Read's first trial resulted in a hung jury. Morrissey turned to a special prosecutor who was paid more than half a million dollars to handle her second trial, which resulted in an acquittal last year.

"The jury has spoken," was all Morrissey said about the unsuccessful prosecution.

More recently, Morrissey's office secured the first-degree murder conviction of Brian Walshe, who was found guilty in December of murdering his wife Ana Walshe on New Year's Day 2023 in their Cohasset home.

Morrissey was first elected district attorney in 2010. He was previously a state senator for the Norfolk and Plymouth district.

"Being District Attorney is about pursuing justice with integrity and fairness," Morrissey said. "I am incredibly proud of the meaningful work our office has accomplished, both in the courtroom and throughout the community."