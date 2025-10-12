Nor'easter bringing whipping winds and heavy rain to Massachusetts as communities prepare

A powerful nor'easter is moving into Massachusetts Sunday, bringing gusty winds and lots of rain, especially for communities on the coast.

Areas like Long Wharf in Boston were already seeing some minor flooding Sunday evening, as the ocean is splashing over the seawall near the aquarium. And in Lynn, big waves are battling the seawall at Lynn Beach.

Scituate

In Scituate, high tide came at around 4 p.m. Sunday. At the Scituate Lighthouse, people were coming down to watch the waves crash in and take pictures and video.

"It's kind of an adventure, as long as you're safe and not in the way of harm with the water, it's just a phenomenon," said one person who came out to watch the waves.

"It's exhilarating, it's magnificent, that's it," said another person.

The NEXT Weather Team said the storm is expected to worsen as the night goes on, with winds picking up and the rain getting heavier.

Cape Cod

Meanwhile, down on Cape Cod, the winds were picking up Sunday evening as the storm gets closer. A number of residents said they spend must of the weekend preparing for the nor'easter and they're ready for what Mother Nature brings.

"There's a nor'easter coming, if you look at the birds, they're not even putting strength into flying," said Nicole Koloski, who was taking it all in from Town Neck Beach. "I've lived here since 1971 and this is the place to come down and watch the storms. It's picking up and getting colder wind right now. You always come down when the storms are starting to look at the start of the storm."

The Joress family beach house is located right at the mouth of the Cape Cod Canal. They already brought in a lot of their outdoor furniture.

"During a nor'easter it can get quite rough, we've been in here, the walls have been shaking," said Barry Joress. "Typical precautions. We already brought the flag in, we brought loose furniture in. We close up tomorrow, we're only summer, so this is like our last hurrah."

Mark Karafotias came to Town Neck Beach with his kids to check out the waves.

"We just came out here to take a look at the water, see how beautiful it looks," said Karafotias. "I put all the chairs to make sure everything is tied down because it's going to get windy.

For Koloski, she said preparation is the key to staying safe and warm.

"You get all your dishes caught up, you get all your laundry caught up, you make sure you get all your batteries and your flashlights working and you stock up on groceries, sometimes it turns into nothing," said Koloski.

Eversource ready for outages

A spokesperson for Eversource said they've been monitoring the storm and they're ready to head out if customers lose power.

"The heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast could bring down trees or tree limbs onto electric lines and equipment, causing power outages," said the spokesperson. "We're taking all appropriate steps to ensure our crews are ready to respond to any damage to the electric system or outages caused by the weather, including increasing staffing levels."