Who got the most rain from the nor'easter in Massachusetts?

The nor'easter has dumped more than half a foot of rain in some Massachusetts cities and towns so far, and it hasn't stopped falling yet.

According to the latest totals from the National Weather Service and SKYWARN coordinator Rob Macedo, Middleboro has measured the most rain at just over 8 inches. The forecast calls for rain showers to continue on and off through Monday night.

A flood warning was in effect for the entire coast, as well as parts of central and southeastern areas of Massachusetts. The Taunton River near Bridgewater is expected to experience minor flooding.

"Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring," the National Weather Service said. "Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from previous rainfall."

Authorities warn drivers to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads.

Here's a look at who has the most rain from the nor'easter, as of Monday morning.

Middleboro 8.04 inches

Bridgewater 7.81

Milton 7.82

Westwood 7.75

Wareham 7.38

Carver 7.36

Randolph 7.27

Sharon 7.22

Forestdale 7.18

Falmouth 7.14

Easton 6.94

Weymouth 6.93

Medfield 6.91

Freetown 6.91

Rochester 6.83

Braintree 6.79

Pembroke 6.59

Acushnet 6.54

Norton 6.49

Plymouth 6.45

Mansfield 6.37

Hanover 6.32

New Bedford 6.3

Pocasset 6.27

Raynham 5.94

Westport 5.71

Brockton 5.60

Dover 5.51

Chilmark 5.49

Abington 5.46

Millis 5.4

West Roxbury 5.27

Franklin 5.25

Dighton 5.13

Whitman 5.13

Canton 5.02