Noah Kahan adds 2 more Fenway Park shows "due to overwhelming demand"

Music superstar and New England native Noah Kahan added two additional shows at Fenway Park in Boston due to what the venue described as "overwhelming demand" for tickets.

Kahan was originally scheduled to perform May 29, May 30, June 1 and June 2 at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

An artist presale got underway Tuesday for "The Last of the Bugs World Tour." Fans reported waiting in a virtual waiting room for tickets for extended periods of time, some for hours.

By Tuesday afternoon, Kahan announced that he was adding two more shows, "due to overwhelming demand." The tour will return to Fenway Park on June 21 and June 22.

Tickets for all six shows were on sale Tuesday as part of an artist presale. As of 4 p.m., there were no tickets available for any of the Boston concerts.

Kahan is a Vermont native, writing about his home state in the hit song "Stick Season." Kahan also previously lived in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Previously, Kahan played two sold-out shows at Fenway Park in 2024, concerts that became an album called "Live From Fenway." Kahan also packed the ballpark for four shows in 2026.

Kahan is one of three artists currently announced for the 2027 Fenway Concert Series.

Fall Out Boy, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and The Story So Far will perform on July 30. Slipknot is scheduled to take the Fenway Park stage on July 31.

The Last of the Bugs tour opens April 24 in Athens, Georgia.