Boston "No Kings" protests during Pride parade remains peaceful and upbeat

Thousands of people gathered in Copley Square in Boston on Saturday for the Pride parade while "No Kings" protesters lined the streets to peacefully demonstrate.

Around two dozen "No Kings" protests lined the streets across Massachusetts, in locations such as Needham, Hyannis, Woburn, and others.

The Boston "No Kings" protest coincided with the annual Pride parade, which marches from Copley Square to the Boston Common. Protesters were not able to march due to the security of the parade, but they were able to stand on the sidewalks. Boston's event encouraged people to theme their signs around both events.

Boston Pride For The People says this year's theme is "Here to Stay" and will send a message that "people who identify as LGBTQIA+ can not be erased, pushed into the shadows, or silenced, in the face of increased political attacks."

A free festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Boston Common with booths, activities, food trucks, and music. The headliner is Big Freedia.

A 21+ block party will be held on City Hall Plaza from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. This event is also free.

The protests, dubbed a "nationwide day of defiance" on the group's website, are aimed at President Trump and his policies, coinciding with the military parade scheduled for Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The parade is meant to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. It also coincides with Mr. Trump's 79th birthday. Thousands of people are expected to attend the D.C. parade, as tanks and other military vehicles will roll through the streets of Washington starting at 6:30 p.m.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke out against the military parade in Washington, D.C., saying on X, "Trump's parade will cost taxpayers up to $45 million. For example, with that money, we could expand health care & food assistance for veterans. A taxpayer-paid birthday gift to Trump sounds like government waste to me."