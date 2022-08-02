Nighttime service disruptions begin on Red Line as buses replace trains

BRAINTREE – Service disruptions on the Red Line began Monday night, to keep up with safety recommendations from federal investigators.

Red Line riders were reminded of the scheduled service disruption as they arrived to Braintree Station Monday night.

"It's kind of frustrating," a rider said. "It's going to take a lot longer to get home."

Nighttime Red Line passengers can expect the shuttles Monday through Thursday this week and next. The MBTA is doing some track replacement and realignment at the instruction of the Federal Transit Administration.

The FTA is investigating a series of recent safety issues on the MBTA, including a runaway train that rolled into Braintree station from the adjacent railyard. Last month, another train rolled through that station without stopping.

When the realignment work is complete, the MBTA will be allowed to remove speed restrictions along the Braintree branch, which will ultimately make service faster.

"At the end of the day they have to do it to help the community," another rider said. "I would say fix it as soon as possible."