Buses to replace some Red Line trains during safety upgrades

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Buses are set to replace trains on a stretch of the Red Line. The MBTA is doing some track replacement and realignment at the instruction of the Federal Transit Administration.

Shuttle buses will run between the Braintree and JFK/UMass stations starting at 9 p.m. on Monday.

The switch will last Monday through Thursday this week and next week.  

The FTA is investigating a string of safety issues on the T. 

Last Monday, a runaway train rolled into Braintree station from the adjacent rail yard. Last month, another train rolled through that station without stopping. 

First published on July 31, 2022 / 8:22 PM

