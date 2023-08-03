It Happens Here: Chelmsford's Newhouse Wildlife Rescue gives tiny animals a second chance

CHELMSFORD - When your dog or cat gets sick, there are plenty of options for care.

But what happens if you find an injured bird, squirrel, or other wild animal?

You can bring them to Jane Newhouse at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford.

The former veterinarian tech opened this unique spot after noticing the need.

"We get a lot of hit by cars. We get a lot of animals that are treated for rat poison," she told WBZ-TV.

The tiny, wild animals, hurt or abandoned are nursed back to good health here.

Some are birds that got separated from their mother and can't survive on their own yet. There's a sick groundhog and a baby mink someone found injured in the road. Newhouse even is treating an orphan skunk for a respiratory infection.

A skunk being treated for a respiratory infection at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. CBS Boston

"It's a wild and crazy ride. It's part of the reason why I like it. You just never know what to expect. Every day there is something new. Every day," Newhouse said.

In the five years since she opened her doors, Newhouse is busier than ever. But much like a parent finding her life's purpose, she's nurturing and eventually releasing these babies back into the world.

Stanley the groundhog at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. CBS Boston

"It brings so much joy to our hearts. It's very fulfilling and also to just watch them come from so close to death to growing so big, so strong and be able to be released, run back into the woods, it is the most incredible feeling," Newhouse said.

Newhouse depends on donations to run the nonprofit. For more information visit her website.