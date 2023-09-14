Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford to remain open despite neighbor complaint

CONCORD - A wildlife rescue facility in Chelmsford will not have to close its doors after all.

WBZ TV first met the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue back in August. Owner Jane Newhouse, a former veterinarian technician, opened the facility to help small, injured animals heal before they're reintroduced to the wild.

When a neighbor complained that a raccoon from the facility got loose and damaged their property, the town told Newhouse she may have to shut down her rescue. After weeks of talks with the town and their lawyers, Newhouse said she got the good news.

Stanley the groundhog at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. CBS Boston

"Just today, we received an email from the building commissioner and they rescinded their statement to us and they are willing to let us continue on with the cages in place because we're an educational facility and so we can just keep moving on and nothing has to change," said Newhouse.

A town law shields the organization from certain zoning laws, which would have been too expensive for them to follow. Newhouse said she's thankful to the town and her supporters for working to keep her rescue open.