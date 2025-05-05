The NHL Draft Lottery is tonight. Here are the Boston Bruins' odds.

Charlie McAvoy ready to move on and lead Boston Bruins after "year to forget"

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery is set for Monday night, and the Bruins will need luck on their side if they want to move up into the top five.

It was a disappointing season for the Bruins, who were 33-39-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years. The silver lining is that the Bruins have a chance to land somewhere in the top five when the NHL Draft Lottery is held Monday.

Boston Bruins lottery odds

What we already know is the Bruins cannot land the fourth overall pick, and have only a miniscule chance at drafting third. But other than that, there is a chance the Bruins can land one of the top seven picks.

Here is a look at their odds in the lottery, according to Tankathon:

1st overall: 8.5 percent

2nd overall: 8.6 percent

3rd overall: 0.3 percent

4th overall: 0 percent

5th overall: 24.5 percent

6th overall: 44.0 percent

7th overall: 14.2 percent

When is the NHL Draft Lottery?

This will be the first time in the 30-year history of the NHL Draft Lottery that the drawing will be shown live from the NHL Network offices in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Depending where fans are watching, they can watch it live on ESPN, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports.

When the broadcast starts, the first pick revealed will be the No. 1 pick. After that, the picks will be revealed in numerical order through No. 16.

When is the NHL Draft?

Los Angeles will host the 2025 NHL Draft. It will take place on June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theater.

If the Florida Panthers win their series against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Brad Marchand plays at least 50% of the games, the Bruins will gain another first round pick in the draft as a result in the deal that sent Marchand to Florida at the trade deadline.

Who is the top NHL prospect?

Matthew Schaefer, a 6-foot-2, 183-pound lefty shot defenseman who plays for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, is widely projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Also among the top prospects in the upcoming draft is Boston College center James Hagens.