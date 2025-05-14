Price of watching NFL adds up with more games on streaming services

It really used to be so simple. The media landscape has changed drastically over the last decade. It's led to more options and money for professional sports leagues selling licenses to their games. It comes at a cost to fans who are just trying to keep up with what game is airing where.

"I mean honestly, it's difficult because you have to go from this streaming service to that streaming service," said Tyler Eno of Walpole. "It just doesn't seem like it's really worth it."

Cost to watch every NFL game

To watch every NFL game in the 2025 season you would need at least a half a dozen streaming services and YouTube TV if you do not have traditional cable. That kind of subscription-based viewing can add up. USA Today got the total down to $651 but other estimates went as high as $1,500 to catch all the games.

That conservative estimate includes using an antenna to get network games and discounts provided by bundling some streaming services.

As fantasy leagues and sports betting grow in popularity by the day more and more some sports fans said they were following more teams.

Joe Weil is a CBS New Boston Digital Host who also serves as a WEEI pre- and post-game host. Weil said spreading out content is good business for professional sports leagues. Licenses for individual games are hot commodities for broadcast and streaming services.

"It's hard to watch everything I think is the big take away," said Weil. "People want to watch live sports. It's the most important thing to get your hands on. It's why Netflix is getting into the NFL game because they know it's important to get them."

The New England Patriots' schedule was released Wednesday night, with 11 games on WBZ-TV.