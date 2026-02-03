NFL licenses Berklee professor's Patriots Super Bowl anthem

A new Super Bowl anthem for Patriots Nation has arrived.

A Massachusetts rapper and professor at Berklee College of Music is the voice and mastermind behind a viral song about the Patriots that now may be used by the NFL ahead of the Super Bowl.

"We all we got, we all we need."

"As soon as I did the song, and put it out, it went viral. It shot up all over the place," said artist Roy Studmire, better known by his stage name IntlShow. "When I put it up, people started reposting and reposting and reposting."

Studmire's friend told him the city needed an anthem, and that he should be the one to create it. He quickly set forth creating a song from scratch that centered around the team motto "We all we got, we all we need."

"Literally when I started creating, I heard this sound. It sounds like a warning sound, like we are coming after the title," Studmire said. "Obviously, we are in the bounce era and people bouncing on the field. I'm literally visualizing all of this as I'm creating it."

Patriots Super Bowl anthem

The song features lines and in game sound bites about Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs, Christian Gonzalez, and Kayshon Boutte.

"The restructure of the team this year, it felt like a brotherhood from our coach to rallying around the team," Studmire said.

He released the song just before the AFC Championship game between the Broncos and the Patriots. Two days after the Pats victory, the song reached someone with the NFL. Like Studmire, the employee was a Boston Arts Academy alumni, which is Boston's public high school for performing arts.

"They licensed the song for the NFL and NFL Network, which is exciting in itself for hype videos and reels," Studmire said. "It's something where my son can see that his dad really grinded this out and look his song is on the NFL."