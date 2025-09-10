New traffic light frustrates some drivers in Newton, "an absolute nightmare"

A new MassDOT traffic light installed at the intersection of Needham and Charlemont Streets in Newton, Massachusetts has sparked mixed reactions among drivers.

"I have noticed that light has been up for a while since I moved to the area," said Caroline Slager, a local driver. "But I have never noticed it on before."

According to some drivers, the light that was intended to ease congestion, is doing the opposite. "It's an absolute nightmare," one man told WBZ. "Anytime you have to come up and down this road to visit clients, or cold calls, or even just do shopping, you'll sit here forever waiting to get out," he said.

Long delays at light, drivers say

Some say the light creates backups and long delays, even when there's no visible traffic.

Dash cam footage provided by a commuter named Aidar Orr shows an empty Needham Street Tuesday morning, until he gets to the new light and is stuck at a standstill.

Traffic light at the intersection of Needham and Charlemont Streets in Newton. CBS Boston

Others, like local driver Remi Bakare, see potential benefits. "I actually prefer the traffic," he said. "This used to be crazy."

All summer the area has been experiencing construction issues. "There was no detail, no lights, just traffic backing up with no one knowing where to go," said one driver.

Some like Bakare hope the new traffic light will improve safety. "Kids can walk in the street now," he said.

Meanwhile, Slager remains skeptical. "I feel like this road is already congested, so it might make it easier to turn out," she said. "But we'll see."

WBZ reached out to MassDOT about the driver's concerns, but they did not have a comment.