Newton teachers strike negotiations now focused on paraprofessionals pay raises

NEWTON -The Newton teachers strike entered its thirteenth day Wednesday with negotiations now centering on pay raises for paraprofessionals.

The school committee said it's offered a 52-percent raise over the life of the next contract to so-called Unit C workers. Those are paraprofessionals, support staff and behavioral therapists who work one-on-one with students. They say their starting salary is $27,000.

The city is meeting with the union bargaining group at the education center to discuss the latest offer. At noon, more than one-thousand teachers held a rally outside and were joined by National Education Association President Becky Pringle.

"You are the people who have dedicated their lives to teaching and nurturing and loving and supporting other people's children," she told the crowd. "I believe you have the right to be able to have one job and take care of your own."

Students in Newton have now missed nine full days of school because of the teachers strike, which is illegal in Massachusetts. The union has been fined $525,000 so far as of Wednesday.

