Striking Newton teacher hit by car driven by other striking teacher

NEWTON - A teacher was injured by another teacher driving a car during a demonstration Thursday morning in Newton.

It happened at 11:17 a.m. on Walnut Street. Police said the driver was pulling out of the Education Center parking lot onto Crafts Street when they hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian wasn't in a crosswalk at the time.

Both the driver and pedestrian identified themselves as teachers to responding police officers.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where their condition is unknown. It's unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver.

Teachers have been picketing in Newton for the past two weeks as part of their ongoing strike.