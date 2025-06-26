Unvaccinated students not allowed to attend Newton Public Schools starting this fall

Newton students not allowed to return to school if unvaccinated

Newton students not allowed to return to school if unvaccinated

Students who are not up to date on their vaccinations will not be allowed back inside of Newton classrooms this fall, according to Anna Nolin, the superintendent of public schools.

In a memo sent to the Newton School Committee last week, Nolin says the district's decision to reinforce state vaccination requirements comes after a recent chickenpox outbreak in the district.

182 unvaccinated students

A meeting with Newton Health and Human Services and the city's nursing division also revealed 182 students have been attending school without the proper immunizations since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say 42 of them are not fully vaccinated against measles, which raises concern for medical professionals like Dr. Shira Doron. The infectious disease physician at Tufts University is worried about the spread of measles amid a growing number of cases across the country.

"You could have someone travel, you could have someone interact with a traveler who's been to an area of the country or of the world where measles is being actively transmitted bringing it back and causing an ongoing outbreak," she said.

Her concern comes after a report earlier this month revealed that a tourist with measles visited Boston, potentially exposing people at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, the Westin Boston Seaport District hotel, and Logan Airport.

That's exactly why Corrie Howe, a resident of Newton agrees with the vaccine reinforcement. "Being a pediatric nurse, I feel vaccinations are really important especially for the overall community health," she said.

Jennifer Miller echoed that sentiment saying, "I wouldn't want to have my children exposed to other children who aren't vaccinated," she said.

However, Desiree Silva is a bit more hesitant when it comes to vaccines. She called the schools strict policy "absurd" saying, "I think it should be the parent's choice. I don't think anyone should be forced to get vaccinated."

Exemptions allowed

Massachusetts allows families to request an exemption from the state vaccination mandate if a doctor says it's not in the child's best interest or if it conflicts with religious beliefs.