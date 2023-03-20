VIDEO: Newton pizza shop broken into twice in 10 days

NEWTON - A pizza shop in Newton was robbed two times in 10 days. Now the owner is calling on the public for help.

Alex Gionai, owner of Stone L'Oven pizza in Newton, is hoping surveillance video will help catch the criminal.

"It's not a good feeling," he said.

Two masked men on two separate occasions were caught on camera smashing windows and looting liquor from the shop.

"He puts on gloves he's got a facemask on. They smashed the front door in," Gionai said.

The two crimes? Only nine days apart.

"We replaced the glass on the front door, we try to go back to things normal and then we come in this morning and find the same thing," Gionai said.

He's hoping public pressure and sharing the surveillance video will stop the thieves in their tracks - and his loyal customer base does too.

"I'm glad there's video footage of it and hopefully folks can get a reminder it's not the best thing to do," says Newton neighbor Luke Feinberg.

The Newton Police Department is investigating and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Ideally we would deter people like this from doing this to anyone," Gionai said. "The restaurant business is challenging enough as it is and having to deal with this stuff really is discouraging."