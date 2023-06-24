More than 40 guns turned in for gift cards at Newton buyback event
NEWTON - Authorities collected 44 firearms at a gun buyback event in Newton on Saturday.
The event was put on by Newton Police and the Middlesex sheriff's office. People who turned in unwanted guns got grocery gift cards ranging from $25 to $200 in return.
Three of the guns turned in were BB or pellet guns. Police are still tallying how much ammunition they received at the event.
The weapons will be safely destroyed.
