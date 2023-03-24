5 charged with conspiring to move dead body in New Hampshire

NEWPORT, N.H. - Five people are accused of trying to move a man's body and other evidence from the scene of his death in New Hampshire.

Police are investigating the death of 40-year-old Mark Hudson, who was reported missing Tuesday and later found dead in the woods off Paradise Road in Newport. A cause of death has not yet been determined as investigators await toxicology test results. Police said on Tuesday that foul play was not suspected.

Mark Hudson Newport Police Department

Newport residents Laurel Ayotte, 50; Christopher Ayotte, Jr., 27; Jacob Ayotte, 19; and Candace Fontaine, 31, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit falsifying physical evidence and conspiracy to commit abuse of a corpse, police said.

Ryan Palmer, a 32-year-old Sunapee resident, is facing the same charges but police haven't found him yet.

Five people are accused of conspiring to move a man's body from the scene of his death in New Hampshire Newport Police Department

"Based on the evidence gathered by investigators so far, there is no safety threat to the public," Newport police said.

Anyone who knows where Palmer is or has more information about the case is asked to contact police.