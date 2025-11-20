Nearly 300-foot-tall wind turbine on North Shore of Massachusetts dismantled after more than 15 years

A wind turbine that has stood tall in Newburyport, Massachusetts for more than 15 years was taken down on Thursday morning.

The 292-foot-tall turbine in Newburyport was put up by the Mark Richey Woodworking business in 2009. The company said it could no longer find the parts needed to make repairs.

"The turbine was no longer operational despite considerable efforts to source replacement parts to keep the turbine running," the company said in a statement.

The blades on the turbine spanned 158 feet and generated enough electricity to power 150 average American homes, the company said. The company's manufacturing facility sourced 60% of its power from the turbine, and the rest from solar and biomass systems.

The dismantled wind turbine in Newburyport. CBS Boston

The metal turbine will be recycled, and the electrical infrastructure will be repurposed to support a future parking lot solar canopy. The company said it "remains committed to environmental stewardship and renewable energy."

"We're truly sad to see the turbine come down as it has been part of our company and the community for a long time. It has generated tremendous clean power, and countless local schoolchildren have visited the turbine and learned about green energy," owner Mark Richey said.

Back in January, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection responded to the turbine because it was leaking hydraulic oil, which was blown onto an apartment building and cars parked nearby. Turbine mechanics determined the amount of oil released was about 1.5 gallons, which the department says is a "less-than-reportable quantity."

Earlier this month, a blade broke off a wind turbine in Plymouth and landed in a cranberry bog. Nobody was hurt in that incident.