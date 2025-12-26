Wrong-way driver arrested on Christmas Day after chase through several Massachusetts towns

Massachusetts State Police arrested a Worcester resident after troopers say they were driving the wrong way on Interstate 95 and several communities on Christmas Day while under the influence of drugs.

Paulius Balciunas, 36, was arraigned in Newburyport District Court Friday on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation, failure to stop for police, resisting arrest, and speeding.

It happened Thursday when Balciunas was allegedly driving south on I-95 North in Newbury.

Witnesses said the wrong-way driver used Exit 83 to get onto Scotland Road in a black Subaru Legacy. Balciunas was allegedly driving erratically, switching lanes, and driving in the breakdown lane on the wrong side of the road.

Troopers followed the Subaru on local roads. Officers from Newburyport, West Newbury and Groveland attempted to stop Balciunas, who police say refused to pull over.

The Worcester resident eventually passed the Newburyport rotary on Route 1, then stopped on High Street.

State police said Balciunas sat in the driver's seat and waved an unknown item. He allegedly ignored police commands to get out of the car, show his hands and turn off the car.

Several minutes later, troopers approached the Subaru and pulled Balciunas from the car.

Balciunas asked for medical attention. The driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and treated before being brought to police barracks for booking.

Massachusetts State Police said they later determined Balciunas was allegedly under the influence of drugs.

No injuries were reported during the police chase.