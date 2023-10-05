Fire breaks out at Newbury Boston hotel restaurant; No one hurt

BOSTON - No one was hurt when a fire broke out at a restaurant at the Newbury Boston hotel Thursday afternoon.

The Boston Fire Department said they responded at 1:45 p.m. to a fire at 15 Arlington St. It started on the 17th floor of the building in the restaurant duct work, Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer said.

At approximately 1:45 companies working at a fire at 15 Arlington St. Smoke coming from the roof a 2nd alarm has been ordered , all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/BINCEkN7Pl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 5, 2023

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof and a large crowd gathered outside. No injuries were reported.

The fire department said crews will remain on scene to watch for any "hot spots." A building inspector will determine how much damage there was to the hotel.