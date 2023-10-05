Fire breaks out at Newbury Boston hotel restaurant; No one hurt
BOSTON - No one was hurt when a fire broke out at a restaurant at the Newbury Boston hotel Thursday afternoon.
The Boston Fire Department said they responded at 1:45 p.m. to a fire at 15 Arlington St. It started on the 17th floor of the building in the restaurant duct work, Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer said.
Smoke could be seen coming from the roof and a large crowd gathered outside. No injuries were reported.
The fire department said crews will remain on scene to watch for any "hot spots." A building inspector will determine how much damage there was to the hotel.
