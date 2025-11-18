Nearly 200 people become American citizens during emotional Boston ceremony

By Aaron Parseghian, WBZ-TV

Nearly 200 people from more than 50 countries became America's newest citizens Tuesday, raising their right hands and reciting the oath of allegiance during an emotional naturalization ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

"By your hard work, patience, and commitment to this long process, you have all earned the right to be citizens of the United States of America," said U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs, who presided over the naturalization ceremony. "I think that John F. Kennedy, if he could see us now, would love knowing that his library is one of the places where people become citizens."

Boston naturalization ceremony

For some, the day marked the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Gaison Brumaire, who came to the U.S. from Haiti in 2016, said the ceremony opened the door to new possibilities.

"I'm just excited. I mean, there's a lot of opportunity. Like, you know, we can vote now," Brumaire said.

"I've long been hearing about America. America has been a great country, so it's everybody's dream. And I'm happy to be a part of it," added Beatrice Gray, a new U.S. citizen from Liberia. "I've long been wanting this forever, and I decided to just abide by the rules and laws of this country and being in America, being so great. I mean, I'm so happy."

Others described a mix of joy and relief. João Oliveira moved from Brazil to Milford as a teenager and spent nearly a decade waiting for this moment.

"Having all the responsibilities and rights that only you can get when you are a citizen, it's awesome. It's a thing that I always wanted to have," Oliveira said.

"I feel so proud to be an American citizen"

Despite living in the country legally, he said recent national debates and crackdowns on immigration left him feeling uneasy.

"You know we see a lot of political talk about immigration and everything and laws changing every time. You never feel safe," Olivera said. "Someone could sign a law that makes you not part of this country anymore. So you always feel anxious about it. And being a citizen says, like, nobody can take this right away from me anymore."

For Tibet native Yeshi Nyizing, becoming an American was the culmination of hard work and sacrifice.

"I work day and night and I pay a lot of taxes and then I made it," she said. "I feel so proud to be an American citizen. I love America."