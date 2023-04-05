New research might explain why dieters often gain weight back

BOSTON - New research may help explain the "yo-yo effect," or why dieters often gain weight back, and then some.

There are certain neurons in the brain linked to hunger which are activated during fasting and lead to increased feeding and weight gain. So researchers looked at fasting mice and found that the signals sent between neurons after dieting change.

They also found that interrupting certain neuronal pathways led to less weight gain after periods of calorie restriction. Now they want to see if this translates to humans with the hope of developing obesity treatments that will help dieters keep the weight off.