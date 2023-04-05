Watch CBS News
Health

New research might explain why dieters often gain weight back

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

New research might explain why dieters often gain weight back
New research might explain why dieters often gain weight back 00:44

BOSTON - New research may help explain the "yo-yo effect," or why dieters often gain weight back, and then some.

There are certain neurons in the brain linked to hunger which are activated during fasting and lead to increased feeding and weight gain. So researchers looked at fasting mice and found that the signals sent between neurons after dieting change.

They also found that interrupting certain neuronal pathways led to less weight gain after periods of calorie restriction.  Now they want to see if this translates to humans with the hope of developing obesity treatments that will help dieters keep the weight off.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 5:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.