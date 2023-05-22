New NFL rule could be good news for Patriots QB Malik Cunningham

BOSTON -- The NFL approved a rule change on Monday, one that could mean good news for Patriots rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham.

The new rule allows teams to dress a third quarterback on game day without that quarterback occupying a game-day roster spot. It is, in essence, a revival of the emergency quarterback rule, which the NFL got rid of in 2011.

NFL owners approved a proposal to allow a team to designate an emergency third QB on game days. The QB must be on the team's 53-man roster to be eligible. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) May 22, 2023

While the quarterback must still be on the 53-man roster, coaches will now have the flexibility and safety of having a third quarterback ready if needed while still fielding as complete a team as possible.

Had this rule been in effect last year, it would have prevented the 49ers from having to play Brock Purdy after the quarterback had suffered a torn UCL early in the game. After backup Josh Johnson left the game with a concussion, the 49ers had to use Purdy at QB, despite his inability to throw the ball. Under the new policy, teams will have emergency quarterbacks in uniform for that type of scenario.

For Malik Cunningham, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent but certainly has a long way to go in his development, this could mean an opportunity for some real game-day experience on the sideline. The Patriots have two clear-cut quarterbacks atop the depth chart with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, and Cunningham will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with Trace McSorley. If Cunningham does earn that spot, he should be able to suit up on Sundays much more than would have been possible or likely without this new rule.

That being said, if the Patriots wanted to use Cunningham in other ways -- he rushed for 3,179 yards and 50 touchdowns in college at Louisville -- then he'd have to be on the game-day active roster without the emergency QB designation.