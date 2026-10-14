New Logan Airport remote terminal being built in Massachusetts

Construction is just getting underway in Braintree, Massachusetts on a new remote terminal for Logan Airport travelers.

Groundbreaking took place Tuesday on two new parking garages at the Braintree Logan Express site. One of the garages will host a new remote terminal facility.

A pilot program in Framingham that lets flyers avoid security lines at the airport in Boston has proved to be a popular option since launching in June. More than 22,000 passengers have taken advantage of the remote terminal option so far.

"We saw the success of this approach in Framingham, and now we're bringing it to the South Shore," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. "This new terminal will give more travelers a convenient, affordable way to get to Logan Airport, while creating thousands of good-paying construction jobs and strengthening our economy."

In Braintree, travelers will go through TSA security with their luggage and board a secure bus that takes them beyond the security checkpoint at Logan. Tickets will be $9 each way.

The remote pilot program in Framingham is scheduled to run through at least March 2027, and it's expected to take a few years before the Braintree remote terminal is up and running. Logan Express and the remote terminal are two different facilities in Framingham, but they'll be combined into one in Braintree.

The two eight-level parking garages will have more than 5,500 parking spaces once they're finished.

Massport CEO Rich Davey said in July that Logan Express sites in Woburn and Danvers could be future homes to remote terminal locations. There's also been talk about adding a remote terminal in the Back Bay or the Seaport.

Right now, the remote terminal service is only available to JetBlue and Delta passengers, but Massport said there are plans to add more airlines.