Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham "a smashing success." More could be coming to Massachusetts.

As Massport celebrates the success of the first-of-its-kind Logan Airport remote terminal pilot program in Framingham, there's talk of bringing the same experience to more locations in Massachusetts.

The agency said Tuesday that the Framingham remote terminal has welcomed 10,000 passengers since it opened on June 1, and as a result, the program is being extended through at least March. The remote terminal allows travelers to avoid TSA security lines in Boston by getting screened in Framingham instead, and then boarding a secure bus for "straight to gate" service at Logan.

"We couldn't be happier with the success of the Remote Terminal over the last two months," Massport CEO Rich Davey said in a statement. "Passengers have been loving the convenience of the service, not stressing about trying to drive into Boston and getting to ride on the airfield next to planes."

New Logan Airport remote terminal locations?

Now, Massport is looking to expand the remote terminal service elsewhere in the state.

"More to come," Davey told reporters Tuesday. "In 60 days what we've learned is this is a smashing success and now we've got to find a way to replicate it."

Davey said there are plans for a permanent remote terminal facility in Braintree because, like Framingham, it's already home to a Logan Express garage. Construction will start this fall on a new parking garage at the site that will include a remote terminal, Davey said, though he added it's a "couple years away" from opening.

North of the city, Davey said Massport is looking at Logan Express sites in Woburn and Danvers as possible remote terminal locations.

And in Boston, Davey said there have been conversations with the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority about adding a remote terminal at the Hynes Convention Center in the Back Bay or the Menino Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport.

Framingham remote terminal

Massport says it's made improvements to the Framingham remote terminal since the opening, including working with TSA to open the security line earlier and adding coffee machines.

Framingham remote terminal tickets cost $9 each way and can be booked online. Right now, the service is only available to JetBlue and Delta passengers who have flights between 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., but Massport said there are plans to add more airlines, including United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines to the mix.