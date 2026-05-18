First-in-nation remote airport terminal with TSA screening set to open in Massachusetts

A new option is coming for travelers looking to avoid long security lines at Logan International Airport and potentially save money on rides and parking.

Massport is set to officially open the Logan Airport Remote Terminal on June 1, a first-in-the-nation facility at 19 Flutie Pass on Route 9 in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The remote terminal essentially moves the security screening process from the actual airport to the new facility, allowing travelers to check themselves and their bags and get on a bus that drops them off right at their gate.

Eligible passengers flying with JetBlue and Delta Air Lines can purchase $9 tickets, on sale now, and book using their flight information. Kids can travel free with an adult.

Each bus will carry 55 passengers, and a bus will run every hour from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. when the program launches.

There are 400 parking spots at the Framingham terminal, which will cost $7 a day.

"After you drop your bags off and get your boarding pass, you'll be able to enter and go through a full TSA screening checkpoint lane, very similar to like you would at the airport," explained Peter Howe, Massport's Deputy Director of Roadway Management.

Officials say the goal is to create a smoother airport experience, limit lines at Logan and free up congestion on the roadway.

"It's going to be more seamless, more convenient for the passengers and the traveling public," said Howe. "We want to see how this pilot goes to see kind of what we can learn from it and how we can expand."

The program is modeled and being helped launch by The Landline Company's operations in Philadelphia and Chicago, which transport connecting passengers from regional airports directly to hub airports.

"The magic of this is that the stress and the headache that you experience when you're pulling up to a big airport, you're wondering how long the baggage line is, how long the security line, all these kind of anxieties that come to your mind. We take care of all those up front," said Landline CEO David Sunde.

Security throughout the process, from the terminal to the bus and directly to the airside gate remains a major focus. Once passengers check their bags, they'll remain secure, buses will be driven by Massport operators and contingency plans are in place for any unforeseen hazards on the road.

"You've got state-of-the-art equipment this is all regulated just as if you're flying to an airport," said Daniel Blake, the VP of Airport Experience for JetBlue. "Those of you who like aviation, you're going to be [dropped off] ramp side, so you'll be among the airplanes walking up--it's going to be a pretty cool sight."

Airline leaders say Boston's pilot program could pave the way for more remote terminals in the state and across the country in the future.

"As we move through the future, we need to be willing to try new things and I think this is this is an important part of that to again reduce some friction," added Blake.