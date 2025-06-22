Tree falls on Groton woman during hike in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was hurt on Sunday when a dead tree fell on her while she was hiking in New Hampshire.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. while the Groton woman was about half a mile from the Attitash Trail head in Bartlett, which is in the White Mountain region of New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers and an ambulance from Bartlett reached the woman within an hour.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Fish and Game did not release any additional details on the woman's condition.

New Hampshire ATV crash

In a separate incident over the weekend, New Hampshire Fish and Game also responded to Dixville in the northern tip of New Hampshire for an ATV crash.

A 63-year-old man from North Hampton, New Hampshire was with a group when his ATV drove over loose gravel. The man was not able to navigate the turn, and crashed into a large rock.

The man was seriously hurt in the crash. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An ATV crash in Dixville, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game

New Hampshire Fish and Game said it appears inexperience and unreasonable speed were factors into the crash.

"Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind OHRV operators to always operate in a reasonable and prudent manner for existing trail conditions and with regard for actual and potential hazards. In all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle, or object," Fish and Game said in a statement.