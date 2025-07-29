New Hampshire murder suspect arrested after fleeing crash

Police say a woman who was found dead inside a New Hampshire home was murdered, and a suspect was arrested when he made concerning statements to police following a crash not far away.

Exeter police responded to a single-car crash in the area of North Hampton Road at Route 101 Monday around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. Less than an hour later, 38-year-old Kylie Fritz was found dead in a home in nearby Newmarket.

Officers initially found the car abandoned in Exeter, and launched a K-9 search in the area.

Stephen Field, 39, of North Hampton was found a short time later and arrested. He was charged with driving under the influence second offense, conduct after an accident, and alcohol ignition interlock circumvention.

Stephen Field following his arrest in the death of Kylie Fritz. New Hampshire Attorney General

Following his arrest, Field made statements to police that led them to contact the Newmarket Police Department for a wellbeing check on Fritz.

The New Hampshire Attorney General said that when officers arrived at a home on Maple Street in Newmarket, they found Fritz dead on the ground from a gunshot wound.

A warrant was issued for Field on charges of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence.

Field is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning at a courthouse in Brentwood.

An autopsy is also scheduled to be performed Wednesday on Fritz.

No additional information is currently available at this time.

Exeter is located in Rockingham County in the Seacoast region of New Hampshire. Newmarket, which has a population of about 10,000 people, is located about eight miles away.