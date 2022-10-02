Watch CBS News
New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.

Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.

Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.

The woman was not seriously hurt.

Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.

