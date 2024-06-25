Revolution players help raise $100,000 for Special Olympics at "Bowl for a Goal"

FOXBORO - The New England Revolution laced up their bowling shoes for a good cause Tuesday night.

"It makes you feel good to be a part of something great!" said Inclusion Ambassador Jeremy Smith. Smith's smile says it all. His enthusiasm for Special Olympics proves why it matters so much. "They love me there!" Smith said.

Supporters of the organization were at Patriot Place Tuesday night, where the New England Revolution took over the lanes to "Bowl for a Goal." This is the Revs' 10th season playing with, and proudly promoting their Unified Team of Special Olympians and volunteer partners.

"Part of the Revolution club"

"This means a lot to us. To see these kids and how much it means for them to be around our players and be a part of the Revolution club and wear the badge. It's really special for us," said New England Revolution Coach Caleb Porter.

"I think people think it's Special Olympics and maybe the quality of play or skill level is lower. It's not. I'm working with true soccer players," said New England Revolution Unified Coach Debra Godbout.

"Bowl for a Goal" helps support Special Olympics Massachusetts and the 16,000 athletes across our state who get to enjoy and compete in their Unified sports programs. The event raised $100,000.

"Even if you come in 4th or 5th place you just feel proud of yourself, of your accomplishments," Smith said.

A cause so worth cheering for.

"It feels good in my heart," New England Revolution Unified team member Liam Wise said.

That feels good in our hearts too.