Revolution fall on road to Philadelphia Union 2-1

PHILADELPHIA – The New England Revolution (6-7-7; 25 pts.) were defeated by the Philadelphia Union (10-2-9, 39 pts.), 2-1, at Subaru Park on Saturday night. Gustavo Bou delivered the goal for New England, his seventh tally in the last eight games, before the Revolution's lead was undone by goals from the hosts in the 75th and 79th minutes, the latter coming from the penalty spot.

After a tightly contested opening hour, Bou broke the deadlock in the 61st minute with a first-time finish, assisted by Brandon Bye and Carles Gil. Bou, who celebrates the three-year anniversary of his Revolution debut on Sunday, increased his total to 39 goals across the regular season and playoffs, third most in MLS during that span.

Gil's helper was his 11th of the season, moving the Revs' captain into sole possession of the MLS lead. The assist was also the 45th of Gil's regular season career, tying him for third most in club history. Dylan Borrero provided the early attacking threat for New England, recording three shots in his 63-minute shift, including an attempt from outside the box that rang off the crossbar in the 29th minute.

In central defense, Jon Bell stepped into the New England lineup for the sixth time this season and completed 94 percent of his passes. Bell, a second-year pro and Revolution II alum, logged his 15th MLS start in the match.

The Revolution wrap up the three-game road swing next Saturday, July 23 against the Columbus Crew. The match at Lower.com Field kicks off a 7:30 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38 and myRITV (Rhode Island), as well as on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.