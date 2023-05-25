Watch CBS News
Patriots reportedly docked 2 OTAs for violating offseason rules

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO – The Patriots are in trouble with the NFL yet again.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England is losing two days of organized team activities due to an unspecified violation of offseason rules.

The Patriots were scheduled to hold team activities on Thursday, but canceled a day before the scheduled session. Reiss later broke the news of why.

In addition to losing Thursday's OTA session, the Patriots will lose another next week.

This is the first time the Patriots have lost workouts for violations. 

In recent years, several teams have been punished for failure to follow offseason rules. As Reiss noted, the Cowboys, Bears, Commanders, Texans, 49ers, Jaguars, Ravens and Seahawks have been punished for offseason violations since 2016.

