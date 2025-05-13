The Patriots, full 2025 NFL schedule will be announced soon. Here's what we already know

There is a lot of optimism surrounding the New England Patriots in the upcoming season. New head coach Mike Vrabel should bring some stability on the sidelines, and Drake Maye should have a lot more talent surrounding him (and protecting him) after New England bulked up its roster in both free agency and through the NFL Draft.

On Wednesday night, we'll finally find out when and where the Patriots will be playing throughout the 2025 season when the NFL announce its full schedule. Let the party begin.

The NFL has turned the schedule release into its own event, and all will be revealed around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. Teams have really embraced the schedule release as well, finding new and creative ways to share their upcoming slate of games with fans.

The Patriots took the cake last season with a Good Will Hunting parody featuring Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Ernie Adams. The release video was a huge hit around the NFL, and we'll see what fun announcement the organization has for us come Wednesday night.

But unfortunately for all of New England, that schedule video ended up being one of the few real highlights for the 2024 New England Patriots. The team went 4-13 under Jerod Mayo in his only season as head coach, a frustrating follow-up to Bill Belichick's 4-13 showing in his final season on the New England sideline in 2023.

With a new head coach and more talent on the roster, there is a lot of hope the team will turn around its fortunes in 2025. They also have one of the easier slates in the league (at least before the season begins) and will get nine home games this season.

Here's what we know about the schedule so far, ahead of the big release Wednesday night.

Patriots Opponents in 2025

While we still don't know when the Patriots will play their games, we do know which teams they'll square off against. Here's the full list of New England's opponents in 2025:

HOME: Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers

AWAY: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

The Patriots have an extra home tilt thanks to the NFL's unbalanced schedule, but the team has to take advantage of it this season. New England hasn't had a winning record at home since 2020 (5-3) and went just 3-14 at Gillette Stadium over the last two seasons.

Patriots have second-easiest schedule in NFL

The Patriots are projected to have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL this season, according to Warren Sharp, behind only the San Francisco 49ers.

Only the Bills, Ravens, Steelers, and Buccaneers made the playoff last season. Things obviously change year to year and some of New England's opponents will be better than anticipated, but ultimately, it will be up to the Patriots to take advantage of this "soft" slate in 2025.

Last season, the Patriots were tied for the eight-toughest schedule ahead of the season.

No international games for Patriots

Unless they go away during the bye week, Patriots players will not be getting another stamp on their passport this year. New England played overseas in each of the last two seasons -- in Frankfurt, Germany in 2023 and London, England in 2024 -- but will remain stateside in 2025.

The NFL announced all but one of its 2025 international games Tuesday morning, and the Patriots were left out of the fun. New England could have potentially played the New York Jets in London or the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, but the NFL didn't want to subject international fans to AFC East football. Instead, the Jets will play the Denver Broncos and the Dolphins will take on the Washington Commanders in their international tilts.

Here are the NFL international games announced Tuesday:

Sept. 28: Vikings vs. Steelers in Dublin, Ireland

Oct. 5: Vikings vs. Browns in London, England

Oct. 12: Broncos vs. Jets in London, England

Oct. 19: Chargers vs. Jaguars in London, England

Nov. 9: Falcons vs. Colts in Berlin, Germany

Nov. 16: Commanders vs. Dolphins in Madrid, Spain

The L.A. Chargers will also host a game in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 5, but their opponent won't be announced until Wednesday.