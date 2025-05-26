Patriots OTA takeaways: Mike Vrabel's energy is everywhere

Mike Vrabel's presence is already being felt in New England after just a few days of Patriots organized team activities in Foxboro. Vrabel and his infectious energy were everywhere during last week's OTA sessions behind Gillette Stadium, and included the coach putting on a practice jersey and taking part in some drills.

The vibe Vrabel has brought to the Patriots has just a lot of fans feeling loads of positivity about the 2025 New England Patriots. ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss joined Steve Burton on Sunday night's Sports Final on WBZ-TV, and while he said it's still very early in the process, the signs are promising in Foxboro.

"I'm feeling energy around the team. Practice is organized, there's music playing the whole time. It feels to me that the arrow is pointing up a bit," said Reiss. "Four wins last season, four wins the season before – it feels they're going to be coming up from that. How high up they can get, I don't know. But I feels to me they're heading in the right direction."

Attendance was near perfect for the voluntary portion of OTAs, a sign that players are eager to get to work under Vrabel and his new staff. The Patriots will have three more OTA sessions this week (May 27-28, 30) and three more next week (June 2-3, 5) before mandatory minicamp runs from June 9-11.

Here are some other takeaways and observations from Reiss from last week's OTAs, and some thoughts about the Patriots going forward.

Don't worry about Drake Maye's practice interceptions

Reporters were on hand for last Tuesday's OTA in Foxboro, and Maye struggled early in the session with four interceptions on his first six throws during 11-on-11 drills. He bounced back and looked better the rest of the way, but those four interceptions got a lot of attention.

Reiss echoed what many have said since that practice, urging fans not to worry too much about the quartet of picks.

"Sometimes an interception isn't always on the quarterback, but he threw four picks. Ultimately, is it a big deal in a May practice? I don't think it's a big deal. Sometimes in practice you try some things and see what works. But you hate throwing picks," said Reiss. "People who know more than me tell me not to worry about the picks in a May practice. It's more how he's playing with those around him, how Vrabel and [offensive coordinator] Josh McDaniels are coaching him and immersing him in this new system."

Reiss said that Maye and McDaniels seem inseparable on the sidelines.

"The coaching is on point. Every play, he's getting [coaching]. The system puts a lot on the quarterback and I think Drake is getting accustomed to it. I think he likes it. The early signs are promising in that regard," said Reiss.

The Patriots defense is loaded

While there is a lot of hope for the offense with Maye and McDaniels, it looks like the sky is the limit for the New England defense under Vrabel. Reiss sees a lot of talent in the secondary, along the defensive line, and everywhere in between.

It starts with third-year corner Christian Gonzalez, who is poised for an even bigger season after earning Second-Team All Pro honors in 2024.

"He was working with Pilates in the offseason and he looks stronger to me and is moving really well," Reiss said of Gonzalez. "Maybe a chance to take his game to a higher level."

The Patriots signed veteran corner Carlton Davis to play opposite of Gonzalez, giving the team a solid 1-2 punch at corner. But Reiss is even more eager to see the guys in the trenches get to work for Vrabel.

"Then you look at defensive tackle, Christian Barmore looks good. Milton Williams was their big signing. Those are four really good pieces to beef up the defense," said Reiss.

Reiss also touched on how New England's top three draft picks looked in practice, and Harold Landry's interest approach in the pass rush. Hear all of Reiss' takeaways in the video above and tune in to Sports Final every Sunday night at 11:35 p.m. on WBZ-TV!