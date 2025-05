Patriots OTA takeaways: Mike Vrabel's vibes and Drake Maye's relationship with Josh McDaniels Steve Burton welcomes ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss onto WBZ-TV's Sports Final to get his takeaways from last week's OTA sessions in Foxboro. Reiss chats about Mike Vrabel's incredible vibe and energy, and also highlights some big players on defense. He also discusses Drake Maye's rough Tuesday and why it's not a concern, and the QB's relationship with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.