Patriots rule out key players for game vs. Jets, rookie Efton Chism could see opportunities

The New England Patriots are heavily favored on Sunday against the New York Jets. But the Patriots will be shorthanded as they look to win their 13th game of the season and keep their hopes for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs alive.

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday that the team will be without seven key players for Week 17.

Linebacker Robert Spillane, defensive lineman Khyris Tonga, linebacker Harold Landry, offensive lineman Jared Wilson, defensive lineman Milton Williams and wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins have all been ruled out.

In addition, wide receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas and standout rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson are questionable.

Williams will miss his fifth game as he recovers from a high ankle sprain. The team opened his practice window this week, but the Patriots did not activate him yet.

With the Patriots thin at wide receiver, Vrabel said rookie Efton Chism, a training camp standout, is likely to get some opportunities.

"He's always prepared. There's hard workers on this team. I would say none that probably work harder than Efton," Vrabel said. "I'm not going to say that he's the hardest worker, but you'd be hard pressed to find players that work harder than him, to be prepared, to be ready and take advantage of his opportunity, which it looks, by all accounts, that he'll get opportunities."

Henderson has been in concussion protocol since hitting his head on the ground against the Ravens Sunday night. On Friday, he was able to practice without a red non-contact jersey.

"I can't really elaborate on where he's at. I just want to say that he's in the protocol until he's not. I think that's probably the easiest way for me, just out of respect of the process of it. That's really where it's at," Vrabel said.