Patriots fans at joint practice against Colts have high expectations for season: "The sky's the limit"

A year can make a big difference for New England Patriots fans. When the Patriots held their first joint practice a year ago, fans weren't sure what to expect from the team or the season ahead. On Tuesday, thousands of fans filed into Foxboro with a much different outlook for the team fresh off a Super Bowl appearance.

The Patriots' first joint practice of the year with the Indianapolis Colts gave fans a chance to see their team line up against a foe for the first time this preseason, a preview of what they hope to see this season.

"It's the first joint practice of the year. Finally, get to hit someone outside of themselves. I'm really looking to see really good stuff from the receivers and everyone going up against other guys," Jared Hurwitz said.

For some fans, the focus was on New England's defense and how it would handle one of the league's best.

"I'm looking to see [big things] from the defense, especially against Jonathan Taylor," Jonathan Morowski said. "He's very mean when he's rushing. Always healthy, always consistent. So, I'm ready to see that defensive line step up."

Others were keeping a close eye on the Patriots' new faces, including wide receiver A.J. Brown, one of the team's biggest offseason acquisitions.

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner during a joint practice in Foxboro, Mass. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

"I think he's going to be that true wide receiver 1 that they've been looking for," said Morowski.

"We definitely needed a dignified wide receiver 1, so I feel like the addition of a guy like A.J. is going to be a great target for Drake Maye, and I feel like he's going to help us win more games this year," said Liam Regan, whose excitement about Brown has been hard to miss during training camp.

Regan was holding a giant sign in the stands dedicated to the All-Pro wide receiver.

"It's basically covering his college career, his Super Bowl with Philly, and now the fact that he's fulfilling his childhood dream here in New England," Regan said while showing off the sign.

The expectations surrounding the Patriots are noticeably different from a year ago. Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, fans said there is more energy surrounding the team as the preseason approaches.

"Even training camp was a little bit quieter last year. So, this time, feeling more of the energy of all the fans getting really excited, pumped about going to the Super Bowl, just really exciting to be back on the come up for the team," said Savannah Wallingford, who drove from Connecticut to watch the joint practice.

"Feeling good about it. We had a strong start last year. Got farther than I anticipated. Really hyped about that and hoping to keep bringing that momentum forward this year," added Wallingford.

For many, the Patriots' success last season has brought back the belief that the franchise can compete for another championship.

"We have a better team than last year, and last year we made it to the Super Bowl with that team. So, I said the sky's the limit," said JP Bonilla. "Especially with A.J. Brown, we upgraded on receivers, and you know Drake Maye's coming after all this with playoff experience. So, you know I think they got a good shot of making the Super Bowl again this year."

Tuesday's joint practice was a precursor to the Patriots' first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.