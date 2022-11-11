New England Patriots honor veterans at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots honored veterans and their families at Gillette Stadium on Friday.

Owner Robert Kraft started the Veterans Day ceremony by saying there's no better place to celebrate our vets than Gillette Stadium, the home of the Patriots.

Kraft shook every hand, recognizing 30 Vietnam War veterans and seven Gold Star families in a pinning ceremony.

"You all have made incredible sacrifices to protect our country," Kraft said.

He said this era of veterans didn't get the proper thank you or welcome home and the Kraft family along with the Patriots organization wanted to make sure they felt appreciated for their service. One by one, these service members got a pin, a hat and finally the recognition for their sacrifice.

"You all here today represent 2.7 million men and women who served in Vietnam but once again who didn't get the right welcome you needed when you came back here," Kraft said.

The pin's eagle display represents courage and bravery, and a blue stripe for the American flag.