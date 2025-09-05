Patriots fans pick up gear at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, excited for another season to start

Excited Patriots fans head to the Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium ahead of home opener

It's football season and at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, New England Patriots fans are fired up and gearing up.

Fans arrived at the Pro Shop early on Friday to both pick up gear to kick off the new season and to take a photo at the Tom Brady statue.

"Listen, this is where it's at! It's title town right here!" said Patriots fan Scottie Shepherd.

Fans also told WBZ-TV they believe another title is possible.

"Expectations! We want to run the table, that's my expectation every year," said Patriots fan Bill Griffin, who came all the way up from North Carolina for the home opener. "I just wanted to get here early, wanted to see the statue of Tom Brady, wanted to get those pictures and just excited for the game on Sunday."

Matt Watstein of Sharon said he'll be at Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with his father.

"I want to see how Stefon Diggs can perform on that ACL. And if he's going to start week 1 and I'm hoping to see that connection with Drake Maye," said Watstein. "I'm excited for TreVeyon Henderson and Vrabel, especially. I think it's going to be a good year."

When it comes to predictions, fans are optimistic.

"I'm hoping they just make it to the playoffs, let's start with that," said Patriots fan Ellen Dolinsky.

The season begins Sunday and Gillette Stadium is set to be electric.

"It's like a new year, it's celebratory when you get in that stadium it's camaraderie, it's community," said Watstein. "And you put everything aside and you're there for one thing and that's to watch your team win."