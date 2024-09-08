New England Patriots fans hopeful about Jerod Mayo era after opening day win

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots secured an opening day win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals and fans are excited and hopeful for the team this season.

Looking forward to season

After an offseason of uncertainty, with a new head coach at the helm, there were a lot questions swirling about the potential success of the upcoming season and whether or not this would be the beginning of a new era at Gillette Stadium.

Despite the Patriots opening on the road, fans packed bars in Foxboro just feet away from Gillette to watch their team beat the Bengals. It was a tough test for game one that the Patriots passed. Fans were excited to see Jacoby Brissett play well and, of course, a Gatorade bath for new head coach Jerod Mayo at the end of the game.

Not worried about Drake Maye

One player Patriots Nation didn't see Sunday was Drake Maye. But fans taking in the game in Foxboro said they support the decision to keep him on the back burner, telling WBZ-TV the team's future is bright.

"It's the Jerod Mayo era, let's go, time to turn the page, let's do it!" said Patriots fan Daryl Jasper. "I was most impressed by their defense and by Rhamondre Stevenson. I thought Jacoby played within himself, I thought he did exactly what we need and that's what we need going forward, don't rush Drake Maye."

The Patriots have their home opener at Gillette Stadium next week, when they host the Seattle Seahawks.