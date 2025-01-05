New England Patriots draft scenarios for Week 18

BOSTON – There are no postseason implications on the line Sunday at Gillette Stadium. But there is a major storyline playing out when the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills finish off the regular season.

The Patriots should know their status in the 2025 NFL Draft by about 4 p.m.

How can the Patriots get the No. 1 pick?

With a loss to the Bills, the Patriots would clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The problem for Patriots fans is that they likely won't get much help from the Bills. Buffalo has nothing to play for, and its lineup will reflect that when the game kicks off.

Josh Allen is expected to play briefly, while wide receiver Amari Cooper will be inactive.

Patriots coaches have said Drake Maye will play Sunday, but it's unclear how much.

Patriots draft scenarios

So what are the scenarios for the Patriots when it comes to the draft on Sunday?

With a loss Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns finished the year at 3-14 and clinched a top three pick. They're also still in the running for No. 1 overall.

If the Patriots win against Buffalo, they can end up anywhere from No. 2 to No. 4. They cannot fall any lower than fourth.

With a win, the Patriots would need the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants to also win their games in order to secure to No. 2 pick.

If both of those teams lose while the Patriots win, New England will end the season at 4-13 and secure the No. 4 pick.

A New England win and one victory by the Giants or Titans would allow the Patriots to land in the No. 3 slot.

All pertinent games to the Patriots' draft status kick off at 1 p.m.