Can New England Patriots land No. 1 overall pick? Shocking Giants win throws NFL Draft order into chaos

What does Patriots' blowout loss to Chargers mean for Jerod Mayo's job security?

FOXBORO – The Patriots may not have been on the field Sunday, but New England football fans had plenty to cheer about on Sunday thanks to the New York Giants. With one more loss, the Patriots would hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft order

Following Saturday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots dropped to a lowly 3-13 on the season. That record had New England sitting at the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft entering Sunday's action.

In a stunning turn of events on Sunday, the Giants defeated the Indianapolis Colts, who were clinging to life in the AFC playoff picture as they entered the game with a 7-8 record.

Thanks to New York's win, the Giants slid out of the No. 1 spot and the Patriots took over that spot heading into the final week of the season.

Patriots currently hold No. 1 pick

If the Patriots lose to the Buffalo Bills next week, they would have the prized draft pick as a critical part of their rebuild.

If they win against the Bills, the Patriots could fall as low as No. 4 in the draft. Buffalo will likely be playing backups with the No. 2 seed in the postseason already locked up.

Entering Sunday, there were five 3-win teams along with the Patriots making up the No. 2 through No. 6 slots in the draft.

Old friend Mac Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars were one of them, facing off against another in the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars won that game, 20-13.

After Sunday's afternoon games, the Patriots are now one of four teams sitting at three wins.

Ties in the draft order are determined by who has the lowest strength of schedule. As of Sunday afternoon, the Patriots have a .465 strength of schedule. That is the lowest among teams vying for the top slot in the draft.