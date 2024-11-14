Christian Barmore to return to New England Patriots following blood clot treatments

FOXBORO – The New England Patriots are close to getting a key piece of their defense back as star defensive lineman Christian Barmore is set to return to the practice field.

Christian Barmore returning to practice

Barmore has not practiced since late July when the team announced that he had been diagnosed with blood clots and was undergoing treatment. Barmore's agent credited Patriots trainer Jim Whalen and his staff for helping discover the condition.

During his Tuesday press conference, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo had said "there is a chance that we'll get him back soon" when asked about Barmore's status.

A day later, multiple reports indicated that Barmore would be returning to the practice field on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Who is Christian Barmore?

Barmore, who was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has 12.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in three seasons with the Patriots. Barmore has 133 total tackles in his career.

In April, the Patriots signed Barmore to a massive four-year extension valued at a maximum of $92 million.

Barmore made headlines for different reasons in October. He was cited by police in Rhode Island following a tense traffic stop.

Initially, Barmore accused the police officers of racism in a social media post. He later deleted that post, and issued an apology to the Providence Police Department.

"Mr. Barmore took the high road, and that's commendable," the Providence Police Department union said in a statement after Barmore's apology.

The Patriots host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It is not clear if Barmore will suit up for the game.