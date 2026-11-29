Aaron Rodgers, who is almost certainly headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he retires from the NFL, is currently a free agent. But according to a new report, he's not expected to land with the New England Patriots as they play without Drake Maye due to injury.

Rodgers has been the talk of the NFL this week after he was benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers, then went on The Pat McAfee Show and blasted his head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Steelers then cut Rodgers. He went unclaimed on waivers and is free to sign with any team.

The Patriots head into Sunday's game without Maye, who could potentially miss the remainder of the season after he was injured in the team's loss to the Detroit Lions. Tommy DeVito will start Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Patriots are not planning on pursuing Rodgers and are "sticking with Tommy DeVito."

Schefter's report went even further. The NFL inside reported that "there are no clear and obvious landing spots" for Rodgers. In addition, Schefter said there is "no indication" that Rodgers wants to continue playing.

DeVito met with reporters this week and talked about starting with Maye out.

"You feel more energized for sure. It's like it's time to go, you know what I mean? This is the time. I mean, obviously injuries are a part of the game. It's an unfortunate circumstance to get that opportunity, but that's the part of the game that sucks," DeVito said. "But for players that are in my position, that's how you get the opportunity sometimes. So for me, it's being able to be ready because I've waited for this moment. I'll enjoy this moment. I'll embrace it, no matter what it is - good, bad, ugly, whatever the situation is. I mean, you're out there and you are what you put on tape. So, I'm looking forward to putting my best foot forward, attacking this week, meetings, everything, energy. I'm excited."

Rookie Behren Morton is the only other quarterback on the Patriots roster.